RBI Assistant Prelim Exam Admit Card Soon

RBI will release Assistant Prelim exam admit card soon on the official website

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release Prelim exam admit cards for Assistant recruitment soon. The call letters for the prelim exam for Assistant recruitment will be released on RBI's official career portal, 'opportunities.rbi.org.in'. Candidates who applied for Assistant recruitment with RBI will need to login to their account to download the call letters.

Intimation for downloading RBI Assistant prelim exam call letter will also be sent through email/SMS. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for call letter download.

In order to download the call letter, an applicant will need their Registration Number/Roll Number, and Password/Date of Birth .

Candidate needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with their RBI Assistant exam admit card, a Photo Identity Proof and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

The RBI Assistant prelim exam is set to be held on February 14 and 15. It will be a computer-based exam and will be of one hour duration.

RBI had announced 926 vacancies for the post of Assistant in 2019. The selection will be done through Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

