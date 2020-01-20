RBI Assistant Recruitment Registration Date Extended

RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: Apply till January 24

The registration date for RBI's Assistant recruitment has been extended till January 24. However this has not been notified by RBI, separately. Candidates can find this update on the registration portal. Candidates who have not applied for the post or candidates who wish to edit their application forms can do so till January 24. The option to pay the exam fees will also be available till January 24.

Apply Online

This year RBI has announced to fill 926 Assistant posts, which is the highest vacancy that has been announced for this post since 2015. Graduates are eligible for this job.

Selection to RBI's Assistant post will be through a preliminary exam, a main exam and a language proficiency test.

Candidates should qualify the language proficiency test. RBI had started the language proficiency test for Assistant recruitment in 2017. This test will be held after the preliminary and main exam and only for those candidates who qualify the main exam. The test will be held in the official or local language of the state concerned.

The preliminary exam for selection will tentatively be held on February 14 and 15, 2020, and the main examination will tentatively be held in March 2020.

