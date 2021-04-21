Punjab To Give Legal Sanctity To Teachers Transfer Policy

The CM also announced that salaries of mid-day meal workers would be increased by Rs 500.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for the enactment of a legislation that gives legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, which was introduced in 2019.

The chief minister said the policy was brought to make the process of transfer of government teachers transparent, efficient and corruption-free. Under the policy, government school teachers are transferred online.

Mr Singh said since the policy was brought in, not a single complaint of corruption has been received with respect to transfer of school teachers.

Under the policy, which has now also been extended to non-teaching staff, out of 1.12 lakh government teachers in the state, 21,600 have availed the benefit, according to an official statement here.

The chief minister also announced that salaries of mid-day meal workers would be increased by Rs 500. Another 2.14 lakh smartphones will be distributed among Class 12 government school students this year, he added.

Mr Singh said the proposal for distribution of the smartphones will be cleared at the next meeting of the state cabinet, and orders for the devices placed immediately after that.

Asserting his commitment to implement all the 20 manifesto promises with respect to school education before the end of his term, Mr Singh directed the School Education Department to formulate a scheme, and draft a formal proposal, for the introduction of NCC training as a subject in a phased manner. This is important to inculcate discipline among students, especially in current times, he added.

Reviewing the functioning of the department at a virtual meeting, Mr Singh said while 15 of the 20 promises have already been fully realised, two have been partially implemented and only three are pending. These will be implemented before the end of this government's term, he said.

The chief minister said Punjab will have a unified state-wide single-number call centre to address all citizen-centric grievances by the end of the month. He also chaired a virtual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSEGS), an official statement said here.

