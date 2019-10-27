NTA NET Admit Card To Be Released On This Date

NTA NET admit card will be released on the official website (ntanet.nic.in) on November 9.

National Testing Agency or NTA, the government agency which conducts competitive and eleigibility exams in the country, will release the UGC NET admit card for the exams scheduled for December first week in two weeks-time. According to the official notification released by the Agency, the UGC NET or NTA NET admit card will be released on the official website (ntanet.nic.in) on November 9.

The candidate has to download the NTA NET admit card from the NTA website from November 9, 2019 onwards and appear for the examination at the given Centre on Date and Shift (Timing) as indicated in their admit cards.

According to the NTA, no candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their UGC NET Admit card.

In case candidates are unable to download NTA NET admit cards from the website, the candidate should approach the Help Line between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm from November 9, 2019 to November 16, 2019.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the UGC NET Admit Card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

Candidate may also note that admit cards will not be sent by post.

In no case, the duplicate admit card for UGC NET December 2019 would be issued at the Examination Centres.

Candidate must not mutilate the NET admit card or change any entry made therein.

Candidates are advised to preserve their admit cards in good condition for future reference.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of admit card downloaded from NTA website, one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination, and any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired) - PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card).

The candidate must show, on demand, the NTA NET Admit Card downloaded or printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room or hall.

NTA NET admit card 2019: Upcoming dates

Downloading of UGC NET admit cards from NTA website: November 9, 2019

Dates of examination: Between December 2, 2019 (Monday) and December 6, 2019

Declaration of result on NTA website: by December 31, 2019

