NTA To Begin Form Correction Process For UGC NET, CSIR NET Today

NTA will begin form correction process for UGC NET, CSIR NET exam today

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin form correction process for UGC NET and CSIR NET examinations today. The form correction process will begin today and conclude on October 25, 2019. Correction in only certain specific details will be allowed and candidates cannot change every detail in the application form.

To make corrections in the application form, candidates would need to login to their candidate's account created at the time of application on the NTA website.

Apart from the correction in application form, candidates whose Confirmation page was not generated even after completing the application process can also approach NTA for correction and consideration of their candidature for the exam.

Candidates whose confirmation page was not generated can approach the NTA Help Line between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm from October 18,

2019 to October 25, 2019 with the Proof of fee paid (Photocopy of transaction slip of fees paid through Debit/Credit Card and Net Banking/Paytm). In case, the fee has not been remitted within the prescribed last date, the application would be treated as incomplete/ unsuccessful and it shall not be considered.

The computer-based examination for UGC NET and CSIR NET will be conducted between December 2 and December 6. The result for the exam will be released on or before December 31, 2019.

