UGC, CSIR National Eligibility Test (NET): Registration Deadline Extended

UGC NET, CSIR NET 2019: Apply Till October 15

The last date for submission of applications for the National Eligibility Test (NET) has been extended till October 15. Both, CSIR NET and UGC NET registration was scheduled to conclude today. However National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has extended this facility for the candidates by six days. Candidates who have not submitted their applications yet for the UGC NET or the CSIR NET can check the official website nta.ac.in for details on the changed schedule.

Apply Online: UGC NET

Apply Online: CSIR NET

CSIR NET will be held on December 15 for five subjects. The UGC NET will be held from December 2 to December 6 in 81 subjects.

The NET admit cards will be released on November 9

NTA would declare the results of both the exams by December 31.

After the registration process, NTA would allow candidates a chance to correct their application form. In the correction window, which will be open for a week, candidates can change the entries made in their application form.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held twice a year to determine the eligibility of a candidate for junior research fellowship and lectureship or assistant professorship. Those who qualify for JRF are eligible for lectureship/ assistant professorship also, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.