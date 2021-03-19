Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam On March 21; MPSC Releases Exam Day Rules

Maharashtra MPSC preliminary exam will be held on March 21.

The Maharashtra State Service prelims exam will be held on March 21. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the exam day guidelines for candidates. This exam was earlier scheduled on March 14. It was rescheduled on March 11. The decision, announced by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department in a circular, sparked protests by students and also came in for flak from leaders of the ruling coalition members Congress and NCP as well as opposition BJP.

On March 12, the Commission notified that the exam will be held on March 21.

Candidates were issued admit cards for the exam when it was scheduled to be held on March 14. After rescheduling the exam, the Commission had said, "The exam will now be held on March 21 across the state at the same centres. The students who have received hall ticket to appear for the exam (earlier scheduled on March 14), will be considered valid for the March 21 exam."

Candidates have been asked to maintain social distancing at the exam centre. They have also been asked to wear masks. More Details

The MPSC had also announced that other two examinations scheduled on March 27 and April 21 will be held as per the schedule and there is no change in that.

