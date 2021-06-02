Mizoram: Over 5,000 Candidates To Appear For State Civil Services Exam

The Commission has not notified the exam date, yet.

The Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has notified that a total of 5,098 candidates are expected to appear for the state civil services exam. The applications of these candidates have been considered valid by the Commission.

Mizoram Civil Services Exam Details

The Commission has not notified the exam date, yet. "Date of issue of admit card will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are informed to visit the Commission's website for any pertinent information in this regard," it has said.

The Mizoram Civil Services exam was notified in March, 2021. A total of 28 posts in the Junior Grade of Mizoram Civil Services (Combined) will be filled through this exam in DP & AR, Home, Finance and I &PR departments.

In addition to other eligibility conditions, candidates with working knowledge of mizo language of at least middle school standard were allowed to apply for the exam.

The preliminary exam will be held at Aizwal, Lunglei, Siaha and Champhai.

Candidates whose candidature has been confirmed by the Commission for the exam have been given the exam centre. Details regarding this can be found in the official website.

The candidature of 47 candidates have been rejected by the Commission. Many of these candidates have been rejected for not having proficiency in Mizo language. Another major portion of these candidates are underage for the exam.

