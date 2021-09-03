Central Railway To Issue Tickets To MPSC Prelims Examinees

Candidates carrying valid hall ticket issued by the MPSC will be provided travel tickets

The Central Railways has decided to issue tickets to candidates carrying valid hall ticket issued by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to travel by local trains on September 4 for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services prelims examinations. Tickets will be issued to candidates whose exams centres are in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"In view of MPSC examination to be held across various centres in Mumbai Metropolitan Region on 4.9.2021, Railways will issue tickets to candidates carrying valid Hall ticket issued by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission to travel by local trains on 4.9.2021," the Central Railways said in a tweet.

The MPSC has already released the hall ticket for Subordinate Services prelims exams on the official website. Candidates may download the hall tickets by using their mobile numbers or Aadhar numbers or application ID or email ID.

More details on the examination are available on mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC had announced Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined preliminary exam last year. The Commission had announced total 806 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment. Out of the total vacancies, 67 are with the General Administration Department, 89 are with Finance Department, and 650 are with the Home Department.

