MPSC Announces Dates For Various Recruitment Exams 

MPSC Exam Dates 2020: Dates For Various Recruitment Exams Announced

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct the State Service preliminary examination on September 13. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the MPSC has revised dates of various examinations including Class-II exams and Engineering Service preliminary exams conducted by the Commission and will now hold them between September and November, an official said on Wednesday.

The Commission had earlier postponed the MPSC State Service preliminary examination due to the precautions and the subsequent lockdown had been put in place in the country to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The MPSC preliminary examination for the State Services was earlier scheduled to be held in April.

"The State Service preliminary exam will now be conducted on September 13, while Class-II exams (for various government posts) and combined preliminary exams for the current year will be held on October 11," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

The official has also said the Maharashtra Engineering Service preliminary exams for 2020 will now be held on November 1.

The MPSC Engineering Service examination was earlier scheduled to be held in May.

All these exams are generally held in April-May every year.

The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the state administration.

Faced with major disruption of economic activity in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government had announced in May first week a slew of measures, including near recruitment freeze, to shore up revenue and meet unavoidable expenditures like staff salaries and to carry out important functions.

Recruitment in all departments, except public health and medical education, has been stopped, a government resolution (GR) issued in May by the finance department outlining the measures it has undertaken to prevent its coffers from getting depleted further said.

The government has asked various departments to not propose any new scheme in the ongoing fiscal. The state government will not be spending on any new scheme it had undertaken from the start of fiscal 2020-21, news agency PTI quoted the GR.

(With PTI Inputs)

Click here for more Jobs News

