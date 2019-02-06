Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited Announces Jobs For Diploma Holders

MPPGCL Recruitment 2019 For Diploma Candidates; Apply Now

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited has invited applications for recruitment to 55 posts of Junior Engineer (Plant). Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electrical & Electronics from a recognized University or Institute are eligible to apply for the post. 9 vacancies have also been announced for the Accounts Officer posts for which Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI or Cost and Management Accounting (CMA)/ ICWA from ICAI are eligible to apply. Candidates with MBA (Finance)/ PGDBM (Finance) are also eligible to apply for the Accounts Officer post.

"Candidates having higher additional qualification in relevant field can also apply and the candidate selected will have to perform the role and responsibilities of JE(Plant), No claim for appointment in higher post on the ground of higher qualification /experience will be entertained," reads the job notice.

A total of 20 posts are reserved for female candidates. For the Junior Engineer post, 33 vacancies are in mechanical discipline and 11 each are in electrical and electronics discipline.

Training period for Accounts Officers will be 3 months and 1 year for Junior Engineers.

Interested candidates can submit their applications before February 28 at the official website of the Company at mponline.gov.in.

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard, Ministry Of Defence: Jobs Announced For Diploma Holders

Applications Invited For Non-Teaching Posts At Motilal Nehru College

SSC Stenographer Exam Cancelled For These Candidates. Check New Dates Here

NTA Changes Exam Pattern For Upcoming UGC NET Exam

Click here for more Jobs News