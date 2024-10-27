MPPGCL Recruitment 2024: Registration For Assistant Engineer Posts Begins, Check Details

MPPGCL Recruitment 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has begun the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers across Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics trades.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, mppgcl.mp.gov.in. Applications can be submitted until November 20.

The official notification states: "Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (M.P. Power Generating Company Limited), formerly part of the M.P. State Electricity Board, is a wholly owned enterprise of the Madhya Pradesh Government and operates in the field of power generation within the state. M.P.P.J.K.L.I. invites applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Production) for the operation and maintenance of its thermal and hydro power plants, the construction of new plants, and other needs."

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their scores in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) worth a total of 100 marks, with each question being multiple-choice and worth 1 mark.

A merit list will be prepared based on the CBT scores, and candidates on this list will be called for document verification, depending on the number of available positions and category-wise requirements.

Application Fee

For applicants in the Unreserved (UR) category: Rs 1200

For M.P. residents from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) (OBC), Disabled, or Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Rs 600

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date to submit their applications and to complete the registration well in advance. M.P.P.J.K.L. will not be responsible for any issues if candidates are unable to submit their applications on the last day.