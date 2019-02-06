Indian Coast Guard, Ministry Of Defence: Jobs Announced For Diploma Holders

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019 For Yantrik Posts

Diploma holders within 18-22 years of age limit are eligible to apply for Yantrik post in the Indian Coast Guard. Candidates with Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by AICTE with 60% in aggregate are eligible to apply. Online applications can be filled from February 11 to February 21 at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical fitness test and medical examination.

The written tests will be objective type. The questions paper will contain questions from their respective branch (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunication) and will also include some questions of general knowledge, reasoning aptitude & English. The written test will be held at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Noida. Admit cards for the written test will be available from March 5 to March 15. "Based on the performance in the written examination, candidates will be shortlisted for medical examination in a ratio as may be decided by Coast Guard," the notice reads.

"5 % relaxation in above minimum cut off will be given for SC/ ST candidates and outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship. This relaxation will also be applicable to the wards of Coast Guard uniform personnel deceased while in service," reads the official notification.

