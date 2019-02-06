Applications Invited For Non-Teaching Posts At Motilal Nehru College

DU Recruitment 2019 For Non-Teaching Posts At Motilal Nehru College

Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University has invited applications for filling up 18 vacancies in various non-teaching posts. Applications are invited for Senior Assistant, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Professional Assistant, Semi Professional Assistant, Library Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Library Attendant. Candidates should note that as per the official job notification, "The earlier advertisement in Newspaper/DU/College website on 27.05.2014, 31.05.2014, 21.07.2015 & 25.07.2015, 31.03.2017 & 22.04.2017 respectively regarding filling up the vacant posts of the Non Teaching staff may be treated as cancelled. Those who already applied may apply afresh."

Candidates have to apply in the prescribed format. The applications must be submitted in hard copy duly signed and should be sent to the recruiting body along with self-attested passport size photograph and self-attested copies of educational, date of birth, experience, caste certificates etc. Candidate must send the application by speed post only.

Completely filled in application along with the documents should reach the authorities latest by February 25. However candidates have to fill the online application before February 19. Candidates are required to visit the college website i.e. www.mlncdu.ac.in for filling the online application form and for the detailed advertisement.

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant: 1 post

Assistant (Upper Division Clerk): 2 posts

Junior Assistant: 3 posts

Professional Assistant: 1 post

Semi Professional Assistant: 1 post

Library Assistant: 1 post

Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 post

Laboratory Attendant (Chemistry): 2 posts

Laboratory Attendant (Physics): 1 post

Laboratory Attendant (Computer): 1 post

Library Attendant: 1 post

Click here for more Jobs News