SSC Stenographer Exam Cancelled For These Candidates. Check New Dates Here

SSC Stenographer re-exam for the cancelled shift will be held on February 9

According to a notification from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), shift 1 of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' exam 2018, which was held from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on February 5, 2019, has been cancelled. The Commission said in the notification which was posted on the official website ssc.nic.in that the cancelled exam has been rescheduled to be held on February 8, 2019 from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The SSC Stenographer re-exam will be conducted only for the candidates who appeared on the shift 1 on February 5. The Commission mentions tech failure for the cancellation of the exam.

"Shift - I of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2018, which was held from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on 05/02/2019, has been cancelled and is re-scheduled to be held on 08/02/2019 from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm," the SSC notification said.

"It may be noted that re-examination of this Shift, on 08/02/2019, will only be conducted for the candidates who had appeared in Shift I on 05/02/2019,"it said.

"The Examination of this Shift has been cancelled because of the inadvertent enabling of E-Calculator on candidate's console. The inconvenience caused to candidates is regretted," the SSC notification regarding Stenographer exam said.

The SSC has scheduled to conduct the Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment exam, 2018 from February 5 to 7, 2019. The SSC Stenographer admit cards have been released on the official websites of the regional SSC offices.

In another update today, the Commission in a notification said the details of status of city-wise allocation of those candidates whose SSC GD Constable admit card have not been generated will be uploaded on the regional website by February 8, 2019.

