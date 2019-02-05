Can't Download Your SSC GD Admit Card? Here's An Update For You

SSC GD admit card 2019 update: Constable GD admission ticket @ ssc.nic.in

Candidates of SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles exam may note that the SSC Constable GD admit card has been uploaded on the websites of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. The websites in which the SSC GD admit cards are hosted are listed below in this story. The candidates would need their registration number or roll number and date of birth to download their admit card. The Commission in a notification said the details of status of city-wise allocation of those candidates whose SSC GD Constable admit card have not been generated will be uploaded on the regional website by February 8, 2019.

"However, it has come to the notice of the Commission that Admission Certificates of a few candidates, whose applications are complete in all respects, have not been generated. 2. Such candidate may please note that status of their city-wise allocation will be uploaded on the websites of concerned Regional Offices of the Commission by 08-02-2019," the Commission said in a notification.

SSC GD admit card: Direct link of regional SSCs

Click on these links and download your SSC Stenographer admit card from the links given on the homepages:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region

North Western Region

Northern Region

SSC GD admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card for SSC Constables (GD) recruitment exam from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website for any of the regional SSC websites.

Step 2: Click on the Constables (GD) admit card link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter you registration number/ roll number/ name, and date of birth correctly.

Step 4: submit and download your SSC Constable GD admit card.

Click here for more Jobs News

