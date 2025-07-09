Indian Coast Guard Hiring For Assistant Commandant Post, Salary Up To 1.2 Lakh Monthly

Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has released an official notification for the recruitment of 170 Assistant Commandant posts, inviting applications from eligible candidates. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Who is Eligible to Apply?

General Duty (GD)

Age Limit: 21-25 years (relaxation of 5 years for personnel serving in Coast Guard or equivalent personnel in Army/Navy/Air Force)

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree from a recognised university with Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to Intermediate or Class XII

Technical (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics)

Age Limit: 21-25 years (relaxation of 5 years for personnel serving in Coast Guard)

Educational Qualification: Engineering degree from a recognised university in relevant disciplines

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: When to Apply?

The online application process is open from July 8, 2025, to July 23, 2025.

Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: What is the Selection Procedure?

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025 selection process consists of five stages: Stage-I involves a written examination, Stage-II includes a Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) with a Cognitive Battery Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test, Stage-III is the Final Selection Board (FSB) with psychological tests, group tasks, and an interview, Stage-IV involves a medical examination to assess fitness, and Stage-V is the final induction stage where selected candidates join as Assistant Commandants.



Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: How Much is the Application Fee?

Rs. 300 for all candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted)

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: What is the Salary Structure?

Assistant Commandant: Rs. 56,100

Deputy Commandant: Rs. 67,700

Commandant (JG): Rs. 78,800

Commandant: Rs. 1,23,100

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: How to Apply?

Photo Credit: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 1. Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 2. Register using a valid email and mobile number

Step 3. Upload required documents:

Passport photo

Signature

10th/12th/Graduation certificates

Category/Service/Domicile Certificates (if applicable)

Step 4. Pay the application fee (if not exempted)

Step 5. Submit the form and download the application for future reference