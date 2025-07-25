Railways Makes History, First Hydrogen Coach Tested In India. Here's Why It Matters

India achieved a major milestone in green rail innovation with the successful testing of its first hydrogen-powered train coach at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The development was confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who shared a video of the test run on social media.

He stated that India is currently developing a 1,200 HP hydrogen-powered train, a step that will position the country among global leaders in hydrogen train technology. This marks India's entry into the select group of nations using hydrogen for rail transport.

"First Hydrogen-powered coach (Driving Power Car) successfully tested at ICF, Chennai. India is developing 1,200 HP Hydrogen train. This will place India among the leaders in hydrogen-powered train technology," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Watch the video here:



First Hydrogen powered coach (Driving Power Car) successfully tested at ICF, Chennai.



India is developing 1,200 HP Hydrogen train. This will place India among the leaders in Hydrogen powered train technology. pic.twitter.com/2tDClkGBx0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 25, 2025

The tested coach, known as the Driving Power Car, represents a significant advancement toward cleaner and more sustainable railway systems. The minister highlighted that this move underscores India's commitment to green energy and future-ready transport solutions.

In 2023, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian Railways plans to operate 35 hydrogen-powered trains under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative. Each train is estimated to cost ₹80 crore, with ₹70 crore per route for supporting infrastructure on heritage and hill routes. A pilot project worth ₹111.83 crore has also been launched to retrofit a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) with hydrogen fuel cells, set to run on the Jind–Sonipat section of Northern Railway. While the initial running cost of hydrogen trains may be high, it is expected to decrease over time. The move is aimed at promoting green transport and supporting India's zero carbon emission goals through clean hydrogen energy.