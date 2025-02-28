Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended For 300 Vacancies

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Those who missed the opportunity to apply for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Navik (GD) and Navik (DB) posts now have another chance. The application deadline has been extended. Interested applicants can now submit their forms until March 3 by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill total 300 vacant positions.

ICG Vacancy 2025: Post Details

The Indian Coast Guard is conducting this recruitment through the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT).

The post-wise vacancies are as follows:

Navik (General Duty - GD) 260

Navik (Domestic Branch - DB) 40

Eligibility Criteria

Navik (GD): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

Navik (DB): Candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised board.

Gender: Only male candidates are eligible to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official ICG recruitment notification.

Age Limit & Salary

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 22 years

Salary: Rs 21,700 per month (as per Level-3 pay scale), along with additional allowances.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through multiple stages, including:

Written Examination

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 300

SC/ST: Exempted (No fee)

Physical Fitness Requirements

Height: Minimum 157 cm

Chest Expansion: At least 5 cm

Running: 1.6 km in 7 minutes

Exercises: 20 squats and 10 push-ups

For further updates and detailed guidelines, candidates should visit the official Indian Coast Guard website.