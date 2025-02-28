Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended For 300 Vacancies

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Those who missed the opportunity to apply for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Navik (GD) and Navik (DB) posts now have another chance. The application deadline has been extended. Interested applicants can now submit their forms until March 3 by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill total 300 vacant positions.
ICG Vacancy 2025: Post Details
The Indian Coast Guard is conducting this recruitment through the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT).
The post-wise vacancies are as follows:
- Navik (General Duty - GD) 260
- Navik (Domestic Branch - DB) 40
Eligibility Criteria
- Navik (GD): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.
- Navik (DB): Candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised board.
- Gender: Only male candidates are eligible to apply.
For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official ICG recruitment notification.
Age Limit & Salary
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 22 years
Salary: Rs 21,700 per month (as per Level-3 pay scale), along with additional allowances.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected through multiple stages, including:
- Written Examination
- Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Application Fee
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 300
- SC/ST: Exempted (No fee)
Physical Fitness Requirements
- Height: Minimum 157 cm
- Chest Expansion: At least 5 cm
- Running: 1.6 km in 7 minutes
- Exercises: 20 squats and 10 push-ups
For further updates and detailed guidelines, candidates should visit the official Indian Coast Guard website.