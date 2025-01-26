How To Join Indian Coast Guard For A Rewarding Career With High Salaries

A career in the Indian Coast Guard offers a unique opportunity to contribute to maritime security, naval assistance, and emergency response. Established in December 1977, the Indian Coast Guard is a crucial security force responsible for safeguarding India's maritime borders and coastal regions. It works alongside the Indian Military and Navy to enhance maritime security. The organisation regularly recruits for various positions, offering numerous career prospects.

Join as officers

Following entries of Officers are recruited in Indian Coast Guard:-

(a) Assistant Commandant (GD) - Male

(b) Assistant Commandant (GD P/N) - Male

(c) Assistant Commandant (Women-SSA) - Female

(d) Assistant Commandant (CPL-SSA) - Male/Female

(e) Assistant Commandant (Technical-Mechanical) - Male

(f) Assistant Commandant (Technical-Electrical/Electronics) - Male

(g) Assistant Commandant (Law) - Male/Female

Join As Enrolled Personnel

Following entries of Enrolled Personnel are recruited in Indian Coast Guard:-

(A) Navik (GD)

(B) Navik (DB)

(C) Yantrik

How To Join the Indian Coast Guard: A Guide To Recruitment And Eligibility

To join the Indian Coast Guard, candidates must go through a rigorous recruitment process, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals are selected. The ICG conducts national-level defense exams annually for positions such as Navik, Yantrik, and Assistant Commandant. These exams are merit-based, and there is no backdoor entry, ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection process. Notifications for recruitment are posted on the official ICG website, and the application process is carried out online.

Indian Coast Guard Exam

To start a career with the Indian Coast Guard, candidates must first clear the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Exam. Here are key details about the exam:

Exam Name: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Exam

Organisation: Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

Exam Level: National

Frequency: Annually

Selection Process: Written examination, physical fitness test, document verification, medical test

Eligibility Criteria For Indian Coast Guard Posts

Candidates must meet the eligibility requirements for different posts under the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment. These criteria vary by position:

Assistant Commandant (General Duty)

Age: 21 to 25 years

Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with Mathematics and Physics up to the 12th class

Assistant Commandant (Technical)

Age: 21 to 25 years

Qualification: Degree in Engineering fields such as Naval Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, etc.

Yantrik

Age: 18 to 22 years (5 years relaxation for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC)

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, or Electronics Engineering

Navik (General Duty)

Age: 18 to 22 years (5 years relaxation for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC)

Qualification: 10+2 with Mathematics and Physics from a recognized board

Navik (Domestic Branch)

Age: 18 to 22 years (5 years relaxation for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC)

Qualification: Matriculation (Class 10)

Indian Coast Guard Exam Pattern

The recruitment exams for various positions in the Indian Coast Guard have distinct exam patterns. For positions such as Navik and Yantrik, the exams are divided into multiple sections, each focusing on different subject areas. Here's a brief overview:

Navik (Domestic Branch) Exam Pattern

Section I: 30 marks (for UR/EWS/OBC), 27 marks (for SC/ST)

Navik (General Duty) Exam Pattern

Section I & II: 30 + 20 = 50 marks (for UR/EWS/OBC), 27 + 17 = 44 marks (for SC/ST)

Yantrik Exam Pattern

Electrical Engineering: 50 marks

Electronics Engineering: 50 marks

Mechanical Engineering: 50 marks

The total marks distribution varies for different posts, with specific subject areas such as Mathematics, Physics, Reasoning, and General Knowledge being tested. The exams have both objective-type questions and time constraints, making preparation crucial.

Indian Coast Guard Syllabus

Candidates must be well-versed with the exam syllabus to perform well in the recruitment process. The syllabus for positions such as Yantrik and Navik includes topics from Mathematics, Physics, English, and General Knowledge. For Yantrik, the syllabus extends to specific engineering disciplines depending on the branch-Electrical, Electronics, or Mechanical Engineering. For Navik, the syllabus primarily covers topics from 10th and 12th-grade science and mathematics.

Rank And Pay Details

Rank Pay Level (PL) Starting Basic Pay