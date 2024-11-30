Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024 Notification Out, Check Details

Important Dates
Registration Start Date: February 19, 2025
Last Date for Registration: March 6, 2025
The notification states: "The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all-India order of merit, which is determined by candidates' performance in various stages (I - V) of the examination (explained in detail below) and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing Stages I, II, III, IV, and V is compulsory for recruitment in the ICG. All candidates will be subjected to biometric verification, photo identification, and document verification during various stages of the examination."
Posts And Salary
Assistant Commandant: Rs 56,100
Deputy Commandant: Rs 67,700
Commandant (JG): Rs 78,800
Commandant: Rs 1,23,100
Deputy Inspector General: Rs 1,31,100
Inspector General: Rs 1,44,200
Additional Director General: Rs 1,82,200
Director General: Rs 2,05,400
Examination Fee
All candidates, except SC/ST applicants (who are exempted), must pay a fee of Rs 300 (Rupees Three Hundred Only). The payment can be made online using net banking, Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay credit/debit cards, or UPI.
Documents to Be Uploaded in the Application
- Candidate's Scanned Signature
- Thumb Impressions
- Date of Birth Proof
- Identity Proof
- Service Certificate/NOC
- Domicile Certificate
List of Documents to Be Uploaded by Candidates, if Shortlisted for Stage-II
- 10th/Matriculation Marksheet & Certificate
- 12th Marksheet & Certificate/Diploma (Year-wise/Semester-wise/Trimester-wise Marksheets & Certificate)
- Graduation/Post-Graduation (Year-wise/Semester-wise/Trimester-wise Marksheets)
- Original/Provisional Certificate for Degree
- Certificate-Cum-Undertaking (For candidates awaiting results of the final semester/year degree examination, as per the format provided on the website)
- Commercial Pilot License (if applicable)
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- NCC 'A'/'B'/'C' Certificate (if applicable)