Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024 Notification Out, Check Details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), under the Ministry of Defence, has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group 'A' Gazetted Officers). The recruitment drive aims to fill 140 vacancies across General Duty (GD) and Technical branches. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Important Dates

Registration Start Date: February 19, 2025

Last Date for Registration: March 6, 2025

The notification states: "The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all-India order of merit, which is determined by candidates' performance in various stages (I - V) of the examination (explained in detail below) and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing Stages I, II, III, IV, and V is compulsory for recruitment in the ICG. All candidates will be subjected to biometric verification, photo identification, and document verification during various stages of the examination."

Posts And Salary

Assistant Commandant: Rs 56,100

Deputy Commandant: Rs 67,700

Commandant (JG): Rs 78,800

Commandant: Rs 1,23,100

Deputy Inspector General: Rs 1,31,100

Inspector General: Rs 1,44,200

Additional Director General: Rs 1,82,200

Director General: Rs 2,05,400

Examination Fee

All candidates, except SC/ST applicants (who are exempted), must pay a fee of Rs 300 (Rupees Three Hundred Only). The payment can be made online using net banking, Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay credit/debit cards, or UPI.

Documents to Be Uploaded in the Application

Candidate's Scanned Signature

Thumb Impressions

Date of Birth Proof

Identity Proof

Service Certificate/NOC

Domicile Certificate

List of Documents to Be Uploaded by Candidates, if Shortlisted for Stage-II