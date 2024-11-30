Advertisement

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024 Notification Out, Check Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 140 vacancies across General Duty (GD) and Technical branches.

Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), under the Ministry of Defence, has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group 'A' Gazetted Officers). The recruitment drive aims to fill 140 vacancies across General Duty (GD) and Technical branches. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Important Dates

Registration Start Date: February 19, 2025
Last Date for Registration: March 6, 2025

The notification states: "The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all-India order of merit, which is determined by candidates' performance in various stages (I - V) of the examination (explained in detail below) and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing Stages I, II, III, IV, and V is compulsory for recruitment in the ICG. All candidates will be subjected to biometric verification, photo identification, and document verification during various stages of the examination."

Posts And Salary

Assistant Commandant: Rs 56,100
Deputy Commandant: Rs 67,700
Commandant (JG): Rs 78,800
Commandant: Rs 1,23,100
Deputy Inspector General: Rs 1,31,100
Inspector General: Rs 1,44,200
Additional Director General: Rs 1,82,200
Director General: Rs 2,05,400

Examination Fee
All candidates, except SC/ST applicants (who are exempted), must pay a fee of Rs 300 (Rupees Three Hundred Only). The payment can be made online using net banking, Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay credit/debit cards, or UPI.

Documents to Be Uploaded in the Application

  • Candidate's Scanned Signature
  • Thumb Impressions
  • Date of Birth Proof
  • Identity Proof
  • Service Certificate/NOC
  • Domicile Certificate

List of Documents to Be Uploaded by Candidates, if Shortlisted for Stage-II

  • 10th/Matriculation Marksheet & Certificate
  • 12th Marksheet & Certificate/Diploma (Year-wise/Semester-wise/Trimester-wise Marksheets & Certificate)
  • Graduation/Post-Graduation (Year-wise/Semester-wise/Trimester-wise Marksheets)
  • Original/Provisional Certificate for Degree
  • Certificate-Cum-Undertaking (For candidates awaiting results of the final semester/year degree examination, as per the format provided on the website)
  • Commercial Pilot License (if applicable)
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • NCC 'A'/'B'/'C' Certificate (if applicable)
