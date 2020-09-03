Mandatory Mid-Career Training, Real Time Evaluation Under Mission Karmayogi: Jitendra Singh

Mandatory mid-career training, real time evaluation under Mission Karmayogi scheme.

Mid-career training which was only available for All India Services will now be mandatory for every official in all services under ''Mission Karmayogi'', Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Dwelling on the salient features of the new mechanism to reform the bureaucracy, the minister said that appointing authorities will have ready-made data available for choosing "the right candidate for the right job", while real-time evaluation will go a long way in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.

This will not only provide continuous capacity building but will also help in uniform realization of common values, priorities and future goals of the nation, he said.

Besides, it will also serve as a real-time source appraisal for an official's performance, Mr Singh said.

"Mid-career training which was only available for All India Services will now be mandatory for all officials at all levels in all services," said Mr Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said that the ultimate aim of Mission Karmayogi is to ensure "ease of living" for the common man, "ease of doing business" and "citizen-centricity" that is reducing the gap between the government and the citizens, according to an official statement.

He said Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) will go a long way in creating a "new future-ready civil service for a New India".

Briefing the media, Mr Singh said the programme is a means to transform work culture in administration and institutionalise capacity building.

The minister said this is also aimed at ending the culture of working in silos and to overcome the multiplicity of training modules.

On the conceptualisation of the Mission, Mr Singh said that it started taking shape when on October 27, 2017, Narendra Modi became the first prime minister after 42 years to have visited the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The LBSNAA is the country's premier training academy for civil servants.

During his two-day stay, PM Modi interacted with faculty members and trainee officers, and the essence gathered from his observations was that something needed to be done to eliminate the culture of working in silos followed by most of the government departments and ministries, Singh said.

PM Modi had also hinted at institutionalisation of continuous capacity building which could ensure the growth of both professional as well as personal capacities of individuals, the minister said.

For the last nearly two years, Mr Singh said, there has been continuous brain-storming and a number of presentations have been made.

"To begin with, the Foundation Course at LBSNAA Mussorie which was only confined to a handful of all India services (AIS) was enlarged and converted into a common foundation course for over 20 government services and the valedictory phase of the training course was conducted outside Mussoorie at Gujarat in the premises of the statue of Sardar Patel," he said.

