After NRA, Cabinet Approves Post-Recruitment Reform Scheme 'Mission Karmayogi'

Cabinet approves post recruitment reform scheme Mission Karmayogi

After approving setting up of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), Union Cabinet has today approved the Mission Karmayogi, which it says, is a scheme for bringing post-recruitment reforms in Civil Services. At a media briefing today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said this scheme will give an opportunity to government employees to improve their performance.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) was approved by the cabinet on August 19. The agency, which the centre says to be a pre-recruitment reform measure, will conduct computer based common eligibility test for central government jobs. This will reduce the recruitment cycle as a single exam will be held and based on the marks obtained in the test candidates will be shortlisted by the respective agencies for the next level.

On Mission Karmayogi, Prakash Javadekar said, "today the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to bring this very big, post-recruitment reform, where an opportunity will be given to officers and employees to improve their own performance."

Mr Javadekar said it to be the biggest human resource development programme in the government.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the scheme has been brought about with the intervention of the Prime Minister. This will help end subjective evaluation, and ensure scientifically-devised, objective and real-time assessment of employees.

"Mission Karmayogi is an endeavour to reincarnate a government servant into an ideal karmayogi to serve the nation by enabling him to be creative, to be constructive, to be pro-active and technically empowered," Mr Singh said.

Department of Personnel and Training secretary C Chandramouli said Mission Karmayogi is constituted to build future-ready civil servants with right attitude, skills and knowledge, aligned to the vision of a "New India". He said at present, there is a diverse and fragmented training landscape and there are inconsistencies in training priorities by various training institutions in various ministries which has prevented shared understanding of India's developmental aspirations.

Mr Chandramouli said the Mission Karmayogi will have a total outlay of Rs 510 crore over a period of five years.

