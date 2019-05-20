LIC Announces More Than 8000 ADO Vacancies; Online Application Begins Today

LIC ADO recruitment online application begins today @ licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced more than 8,000 vacancies for Apprentice Development Officer recruitment. The vacancies are open for anyone with a graduate degree from a recognized university in India. The selection for the post will be through a preliminary exam followed by a main exam. The online application for ADO begins today. The ADO is primarily a sales supervision job. The selected candidates will have to sponsor suitable persons to be appointed as Life Insurance Agents, train them properly, and help the recruited agents to sell life insurance to maximum number of persons.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application and payment of application fee: May 20, 2019

Last date to pay application fee and complete online registration: June 9, 2019

Download call letter for online examination: June 29, 2019 onwards

Tentative date for online Prelims exam: July 6 to 13, 2019

Tentative date for online Main exam: August 10, 2019

Zone-wise Vacancies available

The zone-wise number of vacancies available is given below:

Western Zone - 1753

South Central Zone - 1251

Southern Zone - 1257

North Central Zone - 1042

Northern Zone - 1130

Eastern Zone - 922

East Central Zone - 701

Central Zone - 525

Apprenticeship Period and Probation

An Apprentice Development Officer will have to undergo Theoretical and Field Sales Training. The period of apprenticeship shall commence from the date of commencement of the training.

As per the official recruitment notice, "An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and, in opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is otherwise suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Development Officer and placed on probation. The period of probation shall be for one year which may be extended upto two years."

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.