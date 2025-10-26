If there is one institution that commands unshakable faith across India, it is the Life Insurance Corporation or LIC. More than an insurer, it is a symbol of trust woven into India's social and economic fabric.

From schoolteachers in small towns to executives in metros, generations have turned to LIC for security. Whether it's funding a daughter's wedding, building a home, or retirement planning, LIC has quietly stood by millions of families.

Take Ramesh Patil from Satara. Twenty-five years ago, he bought an LIC policy. When his daughter married in 2025, that policy became his greatest support. "Companies may come and go, but LIC never fails you," he says with pride.

Founded in 1956, LIC has witnessed every major economic shift - from post-Independence reconstruction to the liberalization of 1991 and the pandemic of 2020. Through all of it, it has maintained solvency, transparency, and confidence.

When The Washington Post recently accused LIC of helping the Adani Group with government support, Indians brushed it aside. LIC's own data showed that Adani holdings are less than 1% of its portfolio, delivering 120% returns. For most Indians, that was proof enough that LIC makes prudent, independent choices.

Foreign reports may question it, but people's experience tells a different story - a story of timely claims, steady returns, and human connection. In every Indian family, an LIC agent is almost like a relative, advising, guiding, and reassuring.

That is why attacks from foreign media are met not with outrage, but with disbelief. Because LIC's credibility is not built on headlines - it is built on generations of trust. Governments may change, markets may rise and fall, but LIC remains constant - not just as an insurer, but as an emotion that defines financial security in India.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)