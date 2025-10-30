LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Result Declared, Download Directly Here

LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Result: The Life Insurance Company (LIC) has released the roll-number wise Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the qualified candidates list on the official website of the company - licindia.in or directly here. The examination was held on October 3 and October 7, 2025 and a total of 7,760 candidates have qualified for the phase 2 mains.
Download Link - "LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Result Download Link".
LIC AAO Prelims Result: How To Download Result?
- Visit the offcial website of the company licindia.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Careers" and then "Recruitment of AAO".
- Then, click on "Result of Preliminary Examination held on October 3 and October 7" link.
- The result list containing the roll numbers of qualifed candidates will be automatically downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.
The phase 2 main examination will be held on November 8, 2025 and candidates are advised to adhere to the official website licindia.in for updates regarding the examination details.
The phase 1 (or prelims) examination were held in four shifts, each of one hour duration. The first shift was held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, the third from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the fourth from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm