LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Result Declared, Download Directly Here

LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Result: The Life Insurance Company (LIC) has released the roll-number wise Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the qualified candidates list on the official website of the company - licindia.in or directly here. The examination was held on October 3 and October 7, 2025 and a total of 7,760 candidates have qualified for the phase 2 mains.

Download Link - "LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Result Download Link".

LIC AAO Prelims Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the offcial website of the company licindia.in.

On the homepage, click on "Careers" and then "Recruitment of AAO".

Then, click on "Result of Preliminary Examination held on October 3 and October 7" link.

The result list containing the roll numbers of qualifed candidates will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

The phase 2 main examination will be held on November 8, 2025 and candidates are advised to adhere to the official website licindia.in for updates regarding the examination details.

The phase 1 (or prelims) examination were held in four shifts, each of one hour duration. The first shift was held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, the third from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the fourth from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm