LIC Assistant Result Released @ Licindia.in. Direct Link Here

LIC Assistant result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Assistant exam result has been released. The LIC Assistant result is now available on the official website. The LIC Assistant result for the Prelims exam held in October last week can be checked from the official website at licindia.in. The result has been released division-wise on the official portal. The results are available at the LIC career section of the official portal. According to the LIC Assistant Prelims result notification, Main examination is likely to be held on December 22, 2019.

LIC conducted the Prelims exam on October 30, and 31.

"Other details regarding Main examination will be intimated in due course through our website. No correspondence will be entertained from the candidates whose names do not appear in the list," the LIC Assistant result notification said.

The LIC Assistant Prelims exam was of 60 minutes duration and one had to attempt a maximum of 100 questions. There was no negative marking in the preliminary exam and students had to obtain minimum marks in all the sections.

The LIC Assistant recruitment exam, for which the result has been announced now, was a multiple-choice test and each question had 5 options.

LIC Assistant exam was concluded to recruit candidates in the various Divisional Offices of the Public Sector Undertaking under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones. There are a total of 8000 plus vacancies have been announced for the LIC Assistant recruitment across India.

LIC Assistant Main 2019: Pattern

LIC Assistant Main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks. The test will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section.

The tests include General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitute, and Hindi Language.

The candidates are required to qualify each of the tests.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests for Main examination. One-fourth % marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question. The marks obtained by the candidate in each section and in the aggregate shall be arrived at after deduction of marks for wrong answers. Candidates will have to qualify in each of the objective tests.

The marks obtained in the Prelims will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in the Main will be taken into account for final selection.

Candidate must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each Section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate as decided by the Corporation to qualify in the examinations (Prelims and Main).

