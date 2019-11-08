LIC HFL Result For Online Exam Released. Details Here

LIC HFL result is available at lichousing.com.

LIC's Housing Finance Ltd or LIC HFL has released the online examination results for the Assistant Manager recruitment process. The LIC HFL results for the examinations held in October second week are available on the official website of the Company. The results can be accessed from lichousing.com. Online examination was of objective type and multiple choice of total two hours duration with 200 questions for 200 marks in total.

LIC HFL had announced 125 Assistant vacancies, 75 Associate vacancies, and 100 Assistant manager vacancies. The selection procedure for all these posts consists of an online exam followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates.

Candidates selected for Interview for the post of Assistant Manager

The online examination was separate for LIC HFL Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager posts.

Depending upon the number of vacancies, only those candidates who rank sufficiently high in the order of merit based on their respective Marks in Online Examination has been called for interview.

Candidates who do not attend the Interview or who do not obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Interview shall be disqualified from further selection.

Shortlisting of candidates for interview is provisional without verification of documents.

Candidature will be subject to verification of all details and documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).

In case a candidate is called for interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification, etc.), the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

The final merit list and selection of candidates will be separate for each post of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager, and will be done on the basis of combined marks of online examination and interview strictly according to the merit ranking, subject to minimum qualifying marks in the interview.

The interview centres will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates called for interview at a later stage. Expenses incurred for attending the interview will not be reimbursed by the Company.

Call letters for interview has been made available to shortlisted candidates on LIC HFL's website (www.lichousing.com). Candidates will be required to download the same. An intimation regarding availability of call letters on LIC HFL's website will be sent by email/sms.

Recruitment for the post of Assistant and Associate is based on region-wise merit and Recruitment for the post of Assistant Manager is based on All-India merit.

