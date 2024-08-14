LIC Housing Finance Limited To Close Registrations For Junior Assistants

LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) will close the registration process for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistants. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website of LIC HFL to register for the exam. Selection of the candidate will be based on online examination and interview of the candidate.

The online registration for the role started on July 25, 2024 and would conclude on August 14, 2024. The time for downloading of call letters for online examination has been scheduled for 7-14 days before the exam. The online examination for the post of Junior Assistant will be held in September, 2024.

Interested candidates can apply online only through LIC HFL's website- www.lichousing.com.

The forms are available under the heading 'Careers'. The application process will be completed by paying an application fee of Rs 800.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post must be an Indian citizen for selection and appointment as Junior Assistant. Recruitment for the post of Junior Assistant is based on state-wise vacancy and merit. The total number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the actual vacancies at the time of final selection and availability of successful candidates after the interview.

Job role

Candidates shortlisted for the post of Junior Assistant will be responsible for managing activities related to loan processing, file and document movement management, and document scanning. Data entry-related activities, calling and following up for EMI of regular and default cases, other activities related to the recovery department, customer servicing, cash counter management and return of documents (ROD), basic marketing activities, or any other business-related activity appropriate to the line of business conducted by the LICHFL.

Salary

As per the official notification, selected candidate will be entitled for a total emoluments per month in the rage of Rs 32,000 to Rs 35,200 (depending upon the place of posting and city category based. This includes Basic pay, HRA, Other benefits and PF - Company contribution.



In addition to the above-mentioned emoluments, employee will be eligible for mediclaim, gratuity, group insurance scheme, housing loan, performance linked incentive as per applicable rule. Every year based on quarterly / annual performance; employee will be eligible for increment up to 10% on the 'total annual' salary.