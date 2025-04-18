CBSE Junior Assistant And Superintendent Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Junior Assistant and Superintendent Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be held on April 20, 2025. The candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Superintendent Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded on its official website for the April 20th, 2025, evening shift exam. The candidates need to download the hall ticket using their login ID and password and confirm their allocated exam centre location.

It's essential to note that the admit card contains crucial details, including the reporting time, candidate's name and roll number, and other important instructions. Furthermore, candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre.

To download the hall ticket, candidates need their CBSE Registration ID and password, which were provided during the online application process. After logging in, the admit card will appear on the screen, allowing candidates to download and print it for exam day. Complete details about the exam day are mentioned on the CBSE Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2025.

Download Your CBSE Superintendent Hall Ticket 2025: A Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these simple steps to download your CBSE Superintendent Admit Card for the upcoming exam:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the CBSE official website: www.cbse.gov.in.

2. Locate the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, find and click the link labelled "CBSE Superintendent Admit Card 2025".

3. Log In: Enter your Registration ID and Password in the provided fields. These were provided during the online application process.

4. Access Your Admit Card: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and Print: Download the admit card and print a copy for your records. Remember to bring the printed copy with you on exam day.