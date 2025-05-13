IDBI Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 676 Junior Assistant Manager Posts, Check Details

IDBI Recruitment 2025: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has officially started the registration process for the recruitment of 676 Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) posts. Candidates aspiring to build a career in the banking sector can submit their applications through the official website - idbibank.in.

IDBI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Last date to apply (including modifications & fee payment): May 20, 2025

Online examination date: June 8, 2025

IDBI Recruitment 2025: Salary Package

Selected candidates will be appointed as Junior Assistant Managers (Grade 'O'). The initial Cost to Company (CTC) is estimated to be between Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 6.50 lakh per annum (for Class A cities). Salary increments will be performance-based, as per bank guidelines.

Selection Process: Online Test Pattern

The IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 will follow a two-stage selection process comprising an Online Test followed by a Personal Interview.

The online test will assess candidates' proficiency in Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness along with Computer/IT knowledge.

The test will be of 120 minutes duration, with sectional timings and bilingual options (except for English). Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in each section and overall to be shortlisted for the interview.

Based on the number of vacancies and performance in the online test, cut-off marks will be determined by the bank.

Final selection will be made considering the candidates' performance in both the online test and interview, subject to eligibility verification and document submission.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 250 (Intimation Charges only)

All other categories: Rs 1050 (Application Fee + Intimation Charges)

Applicants are advised to visit the official IDBI Bank website regularly for updates regarding exam schedules, admit card releases, and other notifications.