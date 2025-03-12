Advertisement

IDBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, No Written Test Required

IDBI Recruitment 2025: The selection process consists of preliminary screening, shortlisting, and a personal interview.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IDBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, No Written Test Required
IDBI Recruitment 2025: Candidates can send their applications to rec.experts@idbi.co.in
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill three vacancies, including Chief Economist, Head - Data Analytics, and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels), within the organisation on a contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications to rec.experts@idbi.co.in. Aspirants can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website, idbibank.in.

The official notification states: "Before submitting the application form, candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria regarding age, educational qualifications, experience, etc., as stated in this advertisement. If candidates are found ineligible, their candidature will be canceled at any stage of the recruitment process. If a candidate qualifies in the selection process but is later found to be ineligible, their candidature will be canceled, and if appointed, their services will be terminated without notice or compensation."

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

The selection process consists of preliminary screening, shortlisting, and a personal interview. Shortlisting will be based on the eligibility criteria, candidates' qualifications, experience/suitability, and other relevant factors.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Documents Required During Personal Interview

  • Hard copy of the original and valid Interview Call Letter
  • Photo Identity Proof
  • Mark sheets & provisional/degree certificates for educational qualifications
  • Work experience documents

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Leave Policy

The appointment carries an annual leave entitlement, which includes 12 days of Casual Leave (CL) per calendar year, in addition to 15 days of leave per year. If the contractual period starts mid-year, leave entitlements will be granted on a pro-rata basis. However, unutilised leave will neither be eligible for encashment nor carried forward.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025, IDBI Bank Recruitment, IDBI BANK JOBS
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now