IDBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, No Written Test Required

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill three vacancies, including Chief Economist, Head - Data Analytics, and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels), within the organisation on a contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications to rec.experts@idbi.co.in. Aspirants can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website, idbibank.in.

The official notification states: "Before submitting the application form, candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria regarding age, educational qualifications, experience, etc., as stated in this advertisement. If candidates are found ineligible, their candidature will be canceled at any stage of the recruitment process. If a candidate qualifies in the selection process but is later found to be ineligible, their candidature will be canceled, and if appointed, their services will be terminated without notice or compensation."

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

The selection process consists of preliminary screening, shortlisting, and a personal interview. Shortlisting will be based on the eligibility criteria, candidates' qualifications, experience/suitability, and other relevant factors.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Documents Required During Personal Interview

Hard copy of the original and valid Interview Call Letter

Photo Identity Proof

Mark sheets & provisional/degree certificates for educational qualifications

Work experience documents

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Leave Policy

The appointment carries an annual leave entitlement, which includes 12 days of Casual Leave (CL) per calendar year, in addition to 15 days of leave per year. If the contractual period starts mid-year, leave entitlements will be granted on a pro-rata basis. However, unutilised leave will neither be eligible for encashment nor carried forward.