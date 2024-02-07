IDBI Bank Announces Vacancies For 500 Junior Assistant Manager Posts, Check Details

IDBI Recruitment 2024: The application process will commence on Feb 12, with a deadline set for Feb 26.

IDBI Bank has announced vacancies for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts, offering a promising opportunity for aspiring candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 posts. The application process will commence on February 12, with a deadline set for February 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The tentative examination date is scheduled for March 17, 2024.

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants' age should be between 20 and 25 years.

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates should hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any discipline.

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes an online test followed by a personal interview for qualifying candidates. The test will be objective.

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Exam Structure

Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation | 60 questions | 60 marks

English Language | 40 questions | 40 marks

Quantitative Aptitude | 40 questions | 40 marks

General/Economy/Banking Awareness | 60 questions | 60 marks

Candidates will face a penalty for wrong answers, deducting one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to each incorrectly answered question from their total score. If a question is left unanswered, no penalty will be applied.

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

Application fees are Rs 200 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 1,000 for others.

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the bank's official website

Select the career link on the homepage

Click on Current Openings

Access the application link under the JAM 2024 recruitment tab

Register and proceed with the application process

Complete the application form, pay the fee, and upload the necessary documents

Submit the application and take a printout for future reference

Check the detailed notification here