IDBI Bank Announces Vacancies For 500 Junior Assistant Manager Posts, Check Details

New Delhi:
IDBI Recruitment 2024: The application process will commence on Feb 12, with a deadline set for Feb 26.
IDBI Bank has announced vacancies for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts, offering a promising opportunity for aspiring candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 posts. The application process will commence on February 12, with a deadline set for February 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The tentative examination date is scheduled for March 17, 2024.
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Applicants' age should be between 20 and 25 years.
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Candidates should hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any discipline.
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The selection process includes an online test followed by a personal interview for qualifying candidates. The test will be objective.
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Exam Structure
Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation | 60 questions | 60 marks
English Language | 40 questions | 40 marks
Quantitative Aptitude | 40 questions | 40 marks
General/Economy/Banking Awareness | 60 questions | 60 marks
Candidates will face a penalty for wrong answers, deducting one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to each incorrectly answered question from their total score. If a question is left unanswered, no penalty will be applied.
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Application Fees
Application fees are Rs 200 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 1,000 for others.
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Visit the bank's official website
- Select the career link on the homepage
- Click on Current Openings
- Access the application link under the JAM 2024 recruitment tab
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Complete the application form, pay the fee, and upload the necessary documents
- Submit the application and take a printout for future reference
Check the detailed notification here