IDBI Bank Announces Openings For 650 Junior Assistant Manager Posts, Check Details

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: IDBI Bank has issued a job notification for Junior Assistant Manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of IDBI Bank. The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 vacancies within the organisation. The online test is tentatively scheduled for April 6.

Registration Process

The registration process will commence on March 1 and will end on March 12. Selected young, dynamic graduates will undergo a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF), which includes:

6 months of classroom training at the respective campus

2 months of internship

4 months of On-Job Training (OJT) at IDBI Bank's branches/offices/centers

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age limit: 20 to 25 years as of March 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of:

Online Test

Personal Interview (for candidates who clear the online test)

The online examination will include objective-type questions.

Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks (one-fourth of the assigned marks).

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 1,050

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 250

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria (age & qualification): March 1, 2025

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the bank's official website, idbibank.in

Click on the "Recruitment for IDBI-PGDBF 2025-26" link and apply

Select "Click here for New Registration" and enter your name, contact details, and email ID

A provisional registration number and password will be generated and displayed on the screen

Note down the provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS confirmation will also be sent

If unable to complete the form in one go, use the "Save and Next" option to save entered details

Before final submission, review all details carefully, as no changes will be allowed after submission

Payment Mode

The application fee can be paid through: