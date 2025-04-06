IDBI Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 119 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.97 Lakh

IDBI Recruitment 2025: IDBI Bank has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so by visiting idbibank.in, once the registration window opens. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 119 posts.

IDBI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges: April 07, 2025

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges: April 20, 2025

The official notification reads: "Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria as of the cut-off date. Participation in the selection process will be purely provisional. Final selection of the candidate will be subject to positive verification of the information/documents mentioned/submitted by the candidate at the time of application or during the selection process."

IDBI Recruitment 2025: Salary

Deputy General Manager

Pay Scale: Rs 1,14,220 to Rs 1,20,940

Gross emoluments for metro cities: Rs 1,97,000 per month (approx.)



Assistant General Manager

Pay Scale: Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280

Gross emoluments for metro cities: Rs 1,64,000 per month (approx.)



Manager

Pay Scale: Rs 64,820 to Rs 93,960

Gross emoluments for metro cities: Rs 1,24,000 per month (approx.)

IDBI Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

SC/ST candidates: Rs 250 (intimation charges only)

General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 1,050 (includes application fee and intimation charges). Goods and Services Tax (GST) is included in both cases.

IDBI Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The age limits for various posts are: 35-45 years for Deputy General Manager (born between April 2, 1980, and April 1, 1990), 28-40 years for Assistant General Manager (born between April 2, 1985, and April 1, 1997), and 25-35 years for Manager (born between April 2, 1990, and April 1, 2000).