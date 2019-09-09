LIC HFL Recruitment Exam Admit Card Released

LIC Admit Card 2019: LIC HFL recruitment exam admit card has been released

LIC Admit Card 2019: Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the admit card for recruitment of Assistants, Associates, and Assistant Managers. The admit cards will be available for download till October 9, 2019. Candidates who have applied for the LIC HFL recruitment 2019 will require their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to login and download their admit card.

LIC HFL Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for LIC HFL recruitment - lichousing.com

Step two: Click on the 'Careers' tab.

Step three: Click on the admit card download link.

Step four: Enter login information.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card from the dashboard.

LIC HFL Admit Card 2019: Direct Link For Download

LIC HFL had announced 125 Assistant vacancies, 75 Associate vacancies, and 100 Assistant manager vacancies. The selection procedure for all these posts consists of an online exam followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates.

For the post of Assistant, and Associate, the online written examination will be of 2 hours duration. Candidates will have to solve 200 questions. There will be 50 questions in all the four sections - English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability. 35 minutes each is allotted to English Language, Logical Reasoning, and Numerical Ability sections and 15 minutes is allotted to solve General Awareness section.

For the post of Assistant Manager, the online written examination will be of 2 hours duration. Candidates will have to solve 200 questions. There will be 50 questions in all the four sections - English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude. 35 minutes each is allotted to English Language, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude sections and 15 minutes is allotted to solve General Awareness section.

