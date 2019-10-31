'Easy To Moderate': Expert Analyses LIC Assistant Recruitment Exam

LIC Assistant recruitment exam will be concluded on October 31.

LIC Assistant day 2 exam was concluded today. Life Insurance Corporation or LIC, country's largest insurer is conducting the LIC Assistant recruitment exam since yesterday and the exam is being held to recruit candidates in the various Divisional Offices of the Public Sector Undertaking under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones. There are a total of 8000 plus vacancies have been announced for the LIC Assistant recruitment across India.

According to an expert, the difficulty level of the LIC Assistant exam held today was easy to moderate for two sections (Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning) while it was easy in one section (English Language).

LIC Assistatn recruitment exam 2019: Paper analysis

Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams at Gradeup send us this review for the LIC Assistant exam held today:

Quantitative Aptitude

This section (a maximum of 35 questions) was to be done in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was between easy to moderate. One major surprise was that there were 15 questions from Simplification. Practising questions on BODMAS will help students in easily solving these questions. Some of the questions in this section were time consuming.

Reasoning

Students had to do 35 questions in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was easy-moderate. One major surprise was that there were 9 questions asked from Alphanumeric series. Questions based on inequality were easy and time saving.

English Language

A maximum of 30 questions had to be done in 20 minutes. The level of difficulty was easy. Though the marks secured here will not be considered in the final evaluation, however students need to score a minimum passing marks to qualify. Cloze test questions were of moderate level. Questions from sentence correction and parajumbles were based on old pattern.

The LIC Assistant exam is of 60 minutes duration and one has to attempt a maximum of 100 questions.

There is no negative marking in the preliminary exam and students have to obtain minimum marks in all the sections.

The LIC Assistant recruitment exam is a multiple-choice test and each question has 5 options.

The early verdict regarding the LIC Assistant recruitment exam held yesterday was the difficulty-level of the question paper was also easy to moderate, according to Mr. Jha.

