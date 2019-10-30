'Easy To Moderate': Experts Review LIC Assistant Prelim Exam Question Paper

LIC assistant prelim exam begins today and experts have called the paper easy to moderate

The prelim exam for recruitment of Assistants by LIC began today. The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts on October 30 and 31. The first shift of the exam scheduled today is already over. The early verdict is that the difficulty-level of the question paper was easy to moderate.

This exam was of 60 minutes duration in which a candidate had to solve maximum of 100 questions. There were three sections in the exam: Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 Questions) and English Language (30 questions). The exam was objective in nature and each question had five options. There is no negative marking for the prelim exam.

We spoke to Vijay Jha, Academic Head for Banking Exams at Gradeup about the LIC Assistant prelim exam and this is what he had to tell us:

Quantitative Aptitude

This section (a maximum of 35 questions) was to be done in 20 minutes. One major surprise was that there were 14 questions from Simplification. The difficulty level was easy-moderate. An attempt above 28 with utmost accuracy can be considered good here.

Reasoning

Students had to do 35 questions in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was easy-moderate. One major surprise was that there were 9 questions asked from Alphanumeric series.

English Language

A maximum of 30 questions had to be done in 20 minutes. The level of difficulty was easy. Though the marks secured here will not be considered in the final evaluation, however students need to score minimum passing marks to qualify.

An attempt above 20+ with accuracy can be considered good here. Mr. Jha also said that an overall attempt of 60+ (out of 70) can be considered good.

