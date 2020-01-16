LIC Assistant Mains Result Released. Check Here

LIC Assistant Mains result can be checked from the official website at licindia.in.

LIC Assistant result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Assistant exam Main result has been released. The LIC Assistant result is now available on the official website. The LIC Assistant result for the Main exam held on December 22 can be checked from the official website at licindia.in. The result has been released division-wise on the official portal. The results are available at the LIC career section of the official portal. LIC conducted the Prelims exam on October 30, and 31, and the results were announced in November.

LIC Assistant result 2019: Direct link

Check LIC Assistant Mains result from the direct link provided here:

LIC Assistant result direct link

LIC Assistant exam was concluded to recruit candidates in the various Divisional Offices of the Public Sector Undertaking under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones. There are a total of 8000 plus vacancies have been announced for the LIC Assistant recruitment across India.

LIC Assistant Main examination consisted of objective tests for 200 marks. The test will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section.

The tests included General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitute, and Hindi Language.

The candidates were required to qualify each of the tests.

The marks obtained in the Prelims will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in the Main will be taken into account for final selection.

Candidate must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each Section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate as decided by the Corporation to qualify in the examinations (Prelims and Main).

Click here for more Jobs News