KTET Answer Key Released

Answer keys of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET have been released online. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer keys on its official website for both the papers. KTET 2019 January exam was held from February 2 till February 6. The Kerala TET exams are held in four categories; Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. Category I is in KTET is Lower Primary classes while Category II and Category IV are Upper Primary and Language teachers respectively.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the official answer keys and can also raise objections to the same.

Candidates have to send their queries in the prescribed format released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The objection format includes the category of the exam, the subject, question paper code and the SET code. Candidates have to mention the answer key against which they wish to raise the objections, along with documents supporting the claim.

