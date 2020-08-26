Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Result Soon

Kerala Administrative Services exam result will be available at keralapsc.gov.in.

The Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) exam result is expected soon. As per reports, the KAS result is expected to be announced today. The result will be released by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates can check the official website of the Commission for the result.

Kerala PSC Result

This is the first ever KAS exam to have been held. The Kerala Public Service Commission conducted the exam on February 22.

The exam was notified in December and a total of 4.01 lakh candidates had registered. The exam, which was held in two sessions -- morning and afternoon -- in more than 1,500 examination centres across the state.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted to appear for the main exam. The Kerala PSC had scheduled the main exam in July but postponed it later due to the delay in publishing the preliminary results.

The KAS final exam will be held based on the prescribed syllabus, the Kerala PSC had said in an earlier notice. The exam will be descriptive in nature and will be held in two days. The questions in main will be provided to candidates in English. Answers can be written either in English or in Malayalam. The main exam will carry a total of 300 marks. There will also be an interview round which will carry a total of 50 marks.

The final merit list will be based on the marks secured by the candidate in main exam and interview. The marks obtained in the preliminary examination will not be considered for ranking.

