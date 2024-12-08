Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Applications Begin For Laboratory Technician Grade II Posts, Check Details

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician Grade II positions. This recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies in the Medical Education Service department. Candidates can submit the online form until January 1, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Applications are invited online only through the One Time Registration scheme from qualified candidates for appointment to the undermentioned post in Kerala Government Service. Before applying for the post, candidates should register as per the One Time Registration process through the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission. Candidates who have already registered can apply through their Profile."

Kerala PSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website: keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024" on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Register yourself by providing the necessary details and make the payment

Step 5. Click on "Submit" and save the application form

Kerala PSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2024: Scale of Pay

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 35,600-75,400.

Four percent of the vacancies for this post are reserved for Differently Abled (DA) candidates. Applicants with Locomotor Disability, Cerebral Palsy, or Hearing Impairment are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification

The required qualifications include both general and technical criteria. Candidates must have passed the Intermediate Examination in Science, the Pre-Degree Examination in Science, the Pre-University Examination with a 'B' Grade in Science, or an equivalent examination. Additionally, they must have successfully completed the Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) course conducted by the Medical Colleges of Kerala or possess an equivalent qualification.