Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Main Exam In November

KAS exam: Admit cards for the main exam will be available from November 6.

The main examination for selection to Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) will be held on November 20 and 21. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam which was held in February will appear for the exam. The result of the KAS prelims exam was released on August 26.

KAS Prelims Exam Result

Admit cards for the main exam will be available from November 6.

"Candidates are not required to submit any special confirmation for appearing in the main examination. Admission tickets of candidates who are found eligible to appear for the main examination can be downloaded from their profile from 06/11/2020 onwards," the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has said.

Main exam will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Candidates can request the KPSC for rechecking their answer scripts on or before September 9. "According to the existing procedure, revaluation of Answer Script is not allowed," KPSC has said. Candidates can also request to get a photocopy of their answer sheet.

The KAS main exam will be descriptive in nature and will be held for two days. The questions will be in English however, answers can be written either in English or in Malayalam. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks.

There will also be an interview round which will carry a total of 50 marks.

Click here for more Jobs News