Kerala PSC KAS Result Soon, Female Constable Rank List Out

An official from the Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC said the KAS result for the Kerala Administrative Services examination held in February this year will be released this week. The KAS final exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in July was postponed due to the delay in publishing the preliminary results. A release from the Kerala PSC said the rank list for the female constable recruitment has been released today. The main list is carrying the details of 2013 shortlisted candidates. The PSC results can be accessed from the user login at thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.

"The Commission discussed about the KAS exam results on its last meeting held yesterday. The results of preliminary examination will be released this week," an official told NDTV.

The KAS final exam will be held based on the already published syllabus, the Kerala PSC had said in an earlier notice. The KAS final examinations will be a descriptive exam which will be held in two days.

The first ever KAS exam's preliminary exam was held on February 22.

The exam, which was held in two sessions -- morning and afternoon -- by the Kerala PSC, was organised in more than 1,500 examination centres across the state.

According to the Commission, after the applicants gave confirmation through their One Time Registration profile from December 6 to 25 last year, a total of 4.01 lakh candidates had confirmed to sit in the examination.

The registration for the first edition of KAS was concluded on December 4, 2019.

Marks obtained in the preliminary examination by the candidate will not be considered for ranking.

