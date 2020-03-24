KAS Final Exam Details Announced. Check Here

Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) final exam will be held in July this year.

Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) final exam will be held in July this year. According to a release from the Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC, the dates, time and the location of the KAS final exam will be decided later. The exam will be held based on the already published syllabus, the Kerala PSC said. The KAS final examinations will be a descriptive exam which will be held in two days in July.

The first ever KAS exam's preliminary exam was held on February 22.

The exam, which was held in two sessions -- morning and afternoon -- by the Kerala PSC, was organised in more than 1,500 examination centres across the state.

According to the Commission, after the applicants gave confirmation through their One Time Registration profile from December 6 to 25 last year, a total of 4.01 lakh candidates had confirmed to sit in the examination.

In the session one of KAS 2020 prelims, Paper 1 was held from 10 am 12 pm.

In the session two, Paper 2 was held from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus spread in the state, the Kerala PSC has on Monday decided to postpone all the exams scheduled till April 30. This includes the department level examinations. The Commission said the new dates will be announced later. The Commission has also deferred all the scheduled interviews. A statement released by the Kerala PSC said it has also postponed all the document verification and service verification processes until further orders.

