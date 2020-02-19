First Ever Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Exam On February 22

The first-ever Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) exam will be held on February 22.

The first ever Kerala Administrative Service or KAS exam will be held on February 22. The exam, to be held in two seessions - - morning and afternoon -- by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), will be organised in more than 1,500 examination centres across the state. According to the Commission, after the applicants gave confirmation through their One Time Registration profile from December 6 to 25, a total of 4.01 lakh candidates have been confirmed to sit in the examination.

In the session one of KAS 2020, Paper 1 will be held from 10 am 12 pm.

In the session two, Paper 2 will be held from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

A Kerala PSC official said the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 am for the first session and 1.30 pm for the second session.

"Electronic items including mobile phone, watch, health band etc. are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Three items will only be allowed inside the exam hall: An original identity proof, ball point pen and the KAS admit card," the official told NDTV.

"Candidates will be allowed to keep their belongings in the cloakrooms," the official added.

Initially, the Commission had received 5,76,243 applications in all three categories in which the KAS recruitment has been recommended; streams 1, 2 and 3.

The registration for the first edition of KAS was concluded on December 4, 2019.

In the KAS exam scheme, the first paper (general) of the Preliminary exam will carry 100 marks while

the second paper will have general knowledge questions for 50 marks, questions for 30 marks for checking the expertise in administrative or local languages (Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) and questions for 20 marks for checking English language knowledge.

