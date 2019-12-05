5.7 Lakh Apply For First Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Exam, Prelims On February 22

Marks obtained in the preliminary examination by the candidate will not be considered for ranking.

More than 5.7 lakh candidates have applied for the first Kerala Administrative Service or KAS recruitment exam which will be held in three stages; Preliminary, Main and Interview. According to a statement released by the Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC, the state level recruitment agency-in-charge of hiring personnel for government offices, it has received 5,76,243 applications in all three categories; streams 1, 2 and 3. The statement has also said the KAS Preliminary exam will be held on February 22, 2020.

The registration for the first edition of KAS was concluded on December 4, 2019.

In the KAS exam scheme, the first paper (general) of the Preliminary exam will carry 100 marks while the second paper will have general knowledge questions for 50 marks, questions for 30 marks for checking the expertise in administrative or local languages (Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) and questions for 20 marks for checking English language knowledge.

According to the Commission, the applicants should give a confirmation through their One Time Registration profile from December 6 to 25 that they will attend the test.

Applications of candidates who are not giving the confirmation will not be considered for the further selection process, according to the official KAS notification.

Facility to download admission tickets will be given for the last 15 days ending on the date of examination, to the candidates those who are giving the confirmation.

"The period in which the confirmation is to be given and the date of obtaining admission tickets will be published in the examination calendar which including the details of examination. Information in this regard will be sent to candidates through their profile and registered mobile number," the Commission had said in the KAS notification.

