Kerala To Conduct Maiden Administrative Services Exam

KPSC to release KAS 2019 notification today @ keralapsc.gov.in

Details of the maiden Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) exam will be announced today. The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), which would conduct the exam, will announce the details today as the state celebrates Kerala Piravi or the birth of Kerala. The Commission, which also conducts the recruitment for various other government jobs, has said the announcement will be done by the Chairman MK Sakeer at 3 pm.

The KAS notification will be released on the official website of the KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in. The official notification would have details on the posts to be recruited for, vacancy numbers against the posts, selection process, eligibility for each of the posts, application submission process, etc.

As per the direction from the government, the Commission has agreed to provide 4% reservation to persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).

Much similar to major state and central recruitment, selection to the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) will through two written exams (preliminary and main) and interview round. The preliminary exam will be a screening test for the main exam.

The Kerala Government had notified the KAS details in the Kerala Gazette in December, 2017. Later, after facing protests regarding the reservation rules in the Service, the State Legislature approved certain amendments.

