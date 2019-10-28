Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Notification Soon: PSC

The KAS notification and other details will be released on the official portal, keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC will release the Kerala Administrative Service or KAS notification soon, said an official statement from the Commission, which conducts recruitment process for various government jobs in departments affiliated with the Kerala government. A Commission meeting has also decided to release the KAS recruitment examination syllabus along with the notification.

The commission has also agreed the direction from the government to provide 4% reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities or PwBD candidates.

In KAS exam scheme, the first paper (general) of the Preliminary exam will carry 100 marks while the second paper will have general knowledge questions for 50 marks, questions for 30 marks for checking the expertise in administrative or local languages (Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) and questions for 20 marks for checking English language knowledge.

According to the Commission, KAS Preliminary exam will be a screening test in nature.

For the KAS Main examination, there will be three tests of a 2-hour duration.

The Interview has been allocated 50 marks and the KAS ranklist will be considered on the basis of 350 marks in total.

The official notification will carry the exam pattern, vacancy and other recruitment details.

The Kerala Government had notified the KAS details in the Kerala Gazette in December, 2017.

Later, after facing protests regarding the reservation rules in the Service, the State Legislature approved certain amendments.

In the initial rules notified in 2017, general rules of reservation was not made applicable to stream 2 and stream 3 of the KAS.

