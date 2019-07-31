Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Notification Soon. Details Here

Kerala Government had notified the Kerala Administrative Service details in December, 2017.

The Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC will release the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) notification in coming months. According to official sources, the notification by the Kerala PSC, with the exam pattern, vacancy and other recruitment details, will be finalized by the Commission in one of its upcoming meetings and same will be released in coming months.

"Releasing of a fresh notification, that too for a new cadre, will take time. With the amendments, it will take more time," said an official from the Kerala PSC.

The Kerala Government had notified the Kerala Administrative Service details in the Kerala Gazette in December, 2017.

Later, after facing protests regarding the reservation rules in the Service, the State Legislature while considering approved certain amendments.

In the initial rules notified in 2017, general rules of reservation was not made applicable to stream 2 and stream 3 of the Kerala Administrative Service.

"The Government has now decided to provide reservation for STREAM 2 and STREAM 3 of the Kerala Administrative Service," a new Gazette notification said.

Reservation was also not made applicable to Physically Challenged Persons in the initial rules and no age relaxation was allowed to eligible categories for selection to Kerala Administrative Service.

"The Government have now decided to provide reservation for appointments by direct recruitment to Kerala Administrative Service for differently abled persons under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (Central Act 49 of 2016) and to allow age relaxation to eligible categories as provided in General Rules and Government orders," the Gazette notification said.

The Kerala PSC has also suggested modification regarding the scheme of examination in the rules along with certain other modifications.

"The Government have decided to substitute the words "by Direct Recruitment" for the words "By Transfer appointment" and "By Transfer Recruitment" in the said rules," it said.

"As the posts of Administrative Officer, District Educational Officer and Financial Assistant set apart for direct recruitment are included in Kerala Administrative Service, the Government have decided to make suitable amendments in the said rules. The Government have also decided to exclude some posts inadvertently included in the Kerala Administrative Service Rules," the new notification said.

